‘Small Businesses Need Support’ – Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has urged the youths to help small businesses who need support regarding cleaning up after the recent violence witnessed in Lagos state.

“Let’s focus on small businesses around us. If a lot of cleaning has been done or is being done already, then those businesses would need support. The government already said they will do that but there are also people and organizations willing to support.”

Mr Macaroni also advised his fellow youths to be careful of trigger-happy men in uniform.

