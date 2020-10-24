Entertainment
‘Small Businesses Need Support’ – Mr Macaroni
Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has urged the youths to help small businesses who need support regarding cleaning up after the recent violence witnessed in Lagos state.
The social media skit maker took to his Twitter page to share his views thus:
“Let’s focus on small businesses around us. If a lot of cleaning has been done or is being done already, then those businesses would need support. The government already said they will do that but there are also people and organizations willing to support.”
Mr Macaroni also advised his fellow youths to be careful of trigger-happy men in uniform.
See his posts below:
Entertainment
‘The Best Investment Is Lifting The Poor Out Of Poverty’ – Daddy Freeze
Nigerian broadcast journalist, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has offered his bits of wisdom on what the best kind of investment is.
The popular radio host and convener of the ‘Free The Sheeple’ movement is of the view that the best kind of investment is assisting the underprivileged within the society.
In his words:
“The best investment in life is not buying property or starting a business. Don’t let motivational speaker fvck with your mind… The best investment is lifting the poor out of poverty..
Your houses and businesses could be destroyed in seconds if you don’t invest in uplifting the youths around you from poverty!
Secure your future, don’t invest in businesses or property or your children alone, invest on the youths around you! ~ FRZ”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘End SARS Protest Is Beyond Police Brutality. It Is Battle Between The Rich And Poor’ – Filmmaker Chika Lann
Nigerian filmmaker, Chika Lann, has tagged the ongoing violence resulting from the End SARS protests as a ‘rich vs poor’ fight. According to the television personality, it’s a sort of uprising against the rich.
Taking to her Instagram page, the actress and former model advises her fellow celebrities to go out there and help as many people as they can before things get out of hand.
In her words:
“This #ENDSARS protest is obviously beyond Police Brutality. It’s a sort of uprising against the rich! The poor are coming for the rich. This is obviously RICH vs POOR. How else would you explain the wanton vandalism? I advise my fellow celebrity to go out there and help as much people as they can before it’s too late. #onelove”
See her post below:
Entertainment
‘Don’t Destroy The Things We Will Need Tomorrow’, Yemi Alade Begs Fans
Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, has appealed to the youths to halt the destruction of valuable properties following the Lekki Tollgate shooting on Tuesday.
Information Nigeria recalls hoodlums stormed the premises of news station, TVC to burn down the entire building on Wednesday. Also, BRT buses have been burnt.
The singer advises that the youths should not destroy things while being emotional. Taking to Twitter, she writes:
“With all the emotions running wild, it’s still very important to NOT DESTROY THE THINGS WE WILL NEED TOMORROW #KEEPHOPEALIVE”
She had also previously tweeted thus:
“We understand say hunger dey everywhere, but make we no use that one take spoil another man property. We go over come …….. Stay safe”
See her tweets below:
Trending
