Singer Small Doctor leads massive #EndSARS protest in Agege, Lagos State

Adekunle Temitope aka Small Doctor, a popular Nigerian singer led a large crowd from Agege to Ikeja to protest against SARS brutality in the country.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a Nigerian Police Force unit under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Anthony Ogbizi.

For days now, Nigerians have been protesting in number against continued police brutality, and activities of SARS officers.

The citizens want the police unit to be totally abolished, and not reformed.

To join the call, Nigerian singer, Small Doctor joined the protest, and he did so with many other fans and residents of Agege.

They walked all the way from Agege Lagos, to Ikeja in their huge numbers to join the protest.

As they arrived the scene of the Lagos EndSARS protest, the crowd erupted in large cheers, as they all promised not to back down till their demands are met.

Watch the moment they arrived below;