Singer Runtown volunteers to lead #EndSARS protest

Following the incessant attacks on youths by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARs, Nigerian singer, Runtown has volunteered to lead a peaceful protest.

This is coming after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, banned FSARS from patrols, stop and search duties across the nation.

In light of this, Runtown scheduled a peaceful protest intended to prompt an action from the government, not just press releases which never takes serious effect.

In his words, “This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020.

“They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won’t work this time!!!

“Let’s all come out to peacefully reach out to our “Elected” leaders beyond social media!!! Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate. 10 am.”

Many fans have praised the ‘Mad Over You’ crooner for taking the bold step and have assured him of their support on the slated day.

