Singer, Rudeboy Sends Message To Nigerian Politicians

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy, has sent a message to Nigerian politicians via social media. The veteran music artist says that this protests shall lead to a new era where the politicians will not be allowed to get away with anything they do.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the ‘Reason With Me’ crooner of the defunct PSquare group shares a post that reads:

“Dear politicians AFTER THIS ERA!!! No more snake swallowing money. No more off your mic. No more hiding money in agbada. No more slapping in a porn shop. any Pim!!! We go ask for your head We move”

See his post below: