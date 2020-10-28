Singer Rudeboy Appreciates Nigerians In Diaspora For Supporing Protest

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, alias Rudeboy, has appreciated Nigerians in the diaspora who have in one way or another contributed to the protests.

The former PSquare member took to his Twitter page to charge them to continue supporting the movement. In his words:

“To all our brothers and sisters in diaspora we see what you are doing keep the fire and the energy burning #NewNigeria #EndBadGovernmentinNIGERIA”

Read Also: Nigerian Soldiers And Army Are Making Peace With The Youths -Rudeboy Reveals

The musician also weighed in on the COVID-19 palliatives found in the warehouses.

“If not for #EndSARS protest who would have believed that we have been wasting our saliva and energy asking for electricity, water, roads, schools and hospitals from individuals who hide RICE, INDOMIE and GARRI from us?”, he wrote.

See his tweet below: