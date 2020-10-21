Connect with us

Singer Rema Shares How He Lost His Brother To Nigeria’s Bad Healthcare System

2 mins ago

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name Rema, has shared how he lost his brother to the bad healthcare system in Nigeria.

The Mavin Records artist took to his Twitter page to share that the surgery carried out on his brother turned into a tragic loss as he was operated on with the aid of a candle light.

“I lost my Brother to Nigeria’s bad healthcare system, they did a surgery on him with a candle light they cut him wrongly and he bled to death. The money to provide good healthcare system is in an old man’s foreign account and they keep borrowing using our pain as their format.”

‘Please Stay Indoors’ – BBNaija’s Tacha Appeals To Lagos Residents

16 seconds ago

October 21, 2020

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide, has appealed to residents of Lagos, Aba, and Port Harcourt to stay indoors during this period of nationwide unrest.

The reality TV star of the ‘Pepper Dem’ season made this known via her Twitter page. She said that safety of lives is paramount.

“Please stay indoors guys if you are in ABA, PH, LAGOS. Many places aren’t safe right now.. Please stay home SAFETY FIRST”

The 24-year-old fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer has been at the forefront of peaceful protests in Lagos and Port Harcourt. Information Nigeria recalls she and other celebrities such as Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa hit the streets of Lagos along the Lekki axis on Thursday, October 8 2020 to demand an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign

3 mins ago

October 21, 2020

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has called out the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari,  vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and the IGP Adamu Mohammed on Twitter.

The singer has asked each of them to step down and relinquish their powers following  the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls men dressed in military uniforms opened fire on unarmed protesters, leaving many injured.

Reacting to this, Wizkid labelled Buhari as a ‘failure’

“@MBuhari you are a failure! Old and incompetent! Step down! We don’t want you, your Vice President and your IG! Resign!”

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts To Lekki Shooting

2 hours ago

October 21, 2020

Tacha is inspiring to watch – Vee

Finalist of the recently-concluded BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Vee, has reacted to the shooting at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, on Tuesday October 20, 2020.

The reality TV star, christened Victoria Adeyele, took to her Twitter page to express her disappointment with the government’s handling of the issues.

“Lack of response from the government to the unjustified killings of youths by SARS, Boko Haram, Herdsmen etc. But a strategised massacre for your unarmed civilians practicing their God given rights? THIS COUNTRY NAWA.”

Information Nigeria recalls the 23-year-old musician shared how inspiring ex-BBNaija star, Tacha Akide, has been since the beginning of the protest.

