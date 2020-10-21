Singer Rema Shares How He Lost His Brother To Nigeria’s Bad Healthcare System

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name Rema, has shared how he lost his brother to the bad healthcare system in Nigeria.

The Mavin Records artist took to his Twitter page to share that the surgery carried out on his brother turned into a tragic loss as he was operated on with the aid of a candle light.

In his words:

“I lost my Brother to Nigeria’s bad healthcare system, they did a surgery on him with a candle light they cut him wrongly and he bled to death. The money to provide good healthcare system is in an old man’s foreign account and they keep borrowing using our pain as their format.”

