Singer Oxlade Narrates His Experience With SARS

Nigerian singer, Oxlade, has narrated his personal experience with police unit, SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad). The fast-rising Afro-R&B artist shared his experience on Twitter after a fan made him remember his ordeal with the police agency.

The user had tweeted:

“Remember one time an Uber driver tweeted about sars carrying oxLade I think”

Oxlade shared that he was harassed at Ojuelegba, adding that the officials did not even ask for his name. His reply reads thus:

“For Ojuelegba bridge …. dem use my jeans carry me inside Danfo…. brush my face before dem even ask for my name……how long do we wanna live in fear….. #EndSarsNow”

See his tweet below: