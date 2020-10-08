Singer Oritsefemi’s Daughter Celebrates Stepmom On Her Birthday

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi’s daughter, Esther, has taken to social media to celebrate her stepmom, Nabila Fash as she clocks a new age.
Esther shared a beautiful photo of her stepmom along with some fun memories they both had together.
It didn’t end there as she also penned a sweet birthday message which reads;
“You have been an angel to our lives. You are the definition of a successful woman . You accepted whole heartedly and for that God keeps blessing u . The lord will continue to enrich and bless you.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY mum @nabila.fash”
See her post below: