Singer, Oritsefemi Publicly Apologizes To His Wife For Physically Abusing Her

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi publicly apologized to his wife, Nabila Fash in an Instagram post he shared on Saturday.

Information Nigeria recalls Oritsefemi had called out actress, Caroline Danjuma and he accused her of being behind his marital woes.

It was gathered that the singer’s wife, Nabila had moved out of their home after they had a fight and she is currently staying at her Caroline’s house.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the ‘Double Wahala’ begged for forgiveness from his wife and he mentioned that he needs to fix his home before going to the streets to join the #EndSARS protest.

In his words;

“Forgive me my love ? I miss you daily boo .. I truly miss everything about you , make una help me beg her please.. I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people,Na them father I be … person gats fist him home before him focus outside.. I beg my people make una beg her for me… am deeply sorry nabila … I love ?? you from the bottom of my heart ?“

Caroline has now leveled incriminating allegations against the singer.

See his post below: