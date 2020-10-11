Singer Oritsefemi publicly apologizes to his wife for physical abusing her in front of their daughter

Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has taken to his social media page to tender an apology to his wife after they got separated over domestic violence.

In a recent post on his page, the singer begs his wife to forgive his misdoings and also beckons on his followers to help him get the attention of his wife.

He wrote,

Forgive me my love 😍 I miss you daily boo .. I truly miss everything about you , make una help me beg her please.. I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people,Na them father I be … person gats fist him home before him focus outside.. I beg my people make una beg her for me… am deeply sorry nabila … I love ❤️ you from the bottom of my heart 🙏

However, Nollywood actress, Carolyna Hutchings who’s housed the singer’s wife, Nabila Fash since she’s been having marital crisis blasted the singer after he begged her to release his wife to him.

Oritsefemi wrote to her,

for the sake your beautiful daughter let my wife come back home please … she’s missing me already

To which she actress responded,

On a normal day I would have ignored you but you need to explain to the same social media how I am evil . Femi you beat up your wife , tore her leg , your daughter had to call the neighbor to save her , she was rused to the hospital , I paid the hospital bill , you never came to visit her . Yet I begged her to come back to you after two weeks of running away from you out of fear , she came back , one week later you got intoxicated with alcohol , got admitted in the hospital attempted to beat up your wife in the hospital . A womah that was just healing from trauma of your abuse , you still wanted to beat her again ?. Femi I am evil because I gave her my home to recuperate? . If you gave your wife a safe place will she be out of her home . Don’t push my buttons . Just because you came from ghetto does not mean you should act like one .

Grow up already . You have two daughters and a wife to lead . Apparently, I learnt you are of the habit of beating her . I don’t interfere in husband and wife issues but if your wife runs for help because you keep beating her , be rest assured we will challenge you . keep your fist for men like yourself . Yes I am divorced but my friends can always count on me to be there for them . Concerning your cheap threat I am waiting for you . Joker .