Singer Lyta Celebrates World Food Day With Ajegunle Fans

Nigerian singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, professionally known as Lyta, has been spotted celebrating World Food Day with his fans in Ajegunle.

The latest signee to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself with the fans.

His caption reads:

“‘Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around’. Yesterday, I celebrated #WorldFoodDay with my family, friends and AJ fans”

Read Also: Naira Marley Speaks On Plagiarism Allegations Against Lyta

Information Nigeria recalls the singer was involved in a copyright mess over his music video ‘Hold Me Down’.

See his tweet below: