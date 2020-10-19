Singer Dencia Mocks Tiwa Savage For Asking Beyonce To Speak On #EndSARS

Popular Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has revealed how the bad governance in Nigeria forced him to welcome his first son in South Africa.

Fabiyi took to social media to recount the circumstances that made him take such a drastic decision.

The actor also reaffirmed that he still stands with the #EndSARS movement and he is not backing down anytime soon.

Sharing a screenshot of a conversation he had, the film star wrote;

“Bring your ARMY, INTIMIDATION AND FEAR, I no dey buy. I don’t have a mother again, bad governance made me accept that my first child be birth in ORDINARY SOUTH AFRICA but in another man’s name because Ibukun does not have SA papers then and too heavy to fly down to Nigeria for delivery. I named him METOMI, in full OLUWAMETOMI meaning God know what I merit just as if I know something may happen in future. That is how we take nasty decisions due to failure of government. My son will come back, whether I am dead or alive, I just believe.

For this struggle #endsars I am ready. Those killed were buried with a cloth and that they will wear for ever. I began my campaign with a single outfit. I sleep on the bare floor of Lagos Assembly gate or Lekki Toll Gate all night. In Alausa, we were attacked with guns, matchet and so for the third time now, yet I return to same spot.

TO WHOEVER, BRING YOUR SOLDIERS AND BRUTALITY, I AM NOT BACKING DOWN UNTIL YOU GIVE US DEVELOPMENT AND END BRUTALITY THE REAL WAY. From the attached WhatsApp chat with my father, I already informed him of my imminent death, I am super ready. If I survive and if I die, it is what it is, guys fight on and win a new Nigeria. I know one day my son will return back and meet a New Nigeria I sacrificed for. And if I make it, I will have just little to say(tears). I love you son, Metomi Moyinoluwa Fabiyi.

#endsars #endpolicebrutality

ALUTA CONTINUA!

Yomi Fabiyi

19/10/2020 4:31pm”

Read Also: Nigeria Fighting Covid-19 With The Poorest Infrastructure: Yomi Fabiyi

See his post below: