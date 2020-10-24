Singer D’Banj Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram

Nigerian singer, D’Banj recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message on people who try to bring others down.

The singer posted an image showing a man about to be kicked off a ledge by another man and it was captioned with the words;

“Sometimes those trying to bring you down, don’t realize you are part of the reason they are still standing.”

D’Banj then wrote; “Words on marble.”

In the comments section of the post, it appears a number of his fans could relate to the message.

See his post below: