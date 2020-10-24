Entertainment
Singer D’Banj Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram
Nigerian singer, D’Banj recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message on people who try to bring others down.
The singer posted an image showing a man about to be kicked off a ledge by another man and it was captioned with the words;
“Sometimes those trying to bring you down, don’t realize you are part of the reason they are still standing.”
D’Banj then wrote; “Words on marble.”
In the comments section of the post, it appears a number of his fans could relate to the message.
See his post below:
Brymo Explains Why He Was Silent On #EndSARS
Nigerian singer, Olawale Oloforo Ashimi, professionally known as Brymo, has explained his silence on the trending End SARS movement that had many celebrities actively involved in the protests.
The musician had taken to his Twitter page to talk about greatness in Nigeria. He was then shut by a Twitter user who feels he did not speak up when it was necessary.
“You stayed quiet when we needed all the voices….Remain that way”
Brymo then replied:
“I will”
A curious fan was, however, interested in the singer’s silence. “My only question is why“, the fan tweeted back.
To which Brymo’s reply reads:
“…cos most don’t truly care…. everyone is Just trying to eat. I care, I have for years, no one wants to join me in the campaign for ‘building the nation we want to see’ … everyone wants to blame someone else…and I had been talking for a minute.”
See his reply below:
Toke Makinwa Celebrates Drake At 34
Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa took to her Insta-story on Saturday to celebrate her celebrity crush, Drake on his 34 birthday.
Information Nigeria recalls the media personality cum entrepreneur revealed in April that she is dating the Canadian rapper in her imagination.
Well, the popular rapper clocked a new age on Saturday and Makinwa took it upon herself to personally wish him a happy birthday.
The media personality referred to Drake as her ‘baby daddy’ as she also reminded him that she will be the one that will eventually marry him.
Taking to her Insta-story, she wrote;
“Happy birthday to my baby daddy”
“Na me go still marry you”
See her post below:
‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ – BBNaija’s Erica Prays
Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a couple of stunning photos of herself.
In the photos, the reality TV star, who wore a fringe hair along with a sultry make-up look, donned a sequin dress.
The actress also beamed a smile for the camera.
While showing off her look, Nlewedim used the opportunity to pray for her fans.
The reality TV star wrote;
“May we never lose hope for a better life and may we never lose courage to stand for what is right”
See her full post below:
