Singer Davido Aquires Brand New Lamborghini (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has bought himself a brand new Lamborghini.

Davido took delivery of his new luxury ride on Wednesday.

The award winning singer, who has expanded his garage, took to his Insta-stories to flaunt his new supercar which costs millions of naira.

This is coming barely three weeks after the “Fem” crooner was spotted flaunting his expensive jelweries and wristwatches on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer, in a recent interview, opened up on why he is yet to walk down the aisle with his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland.

Watch the video clips below:

OBO acquires a new lambo 😍🇳🇬@instablog9ja Jiiii massun!! ge ge

cc @davido

Congratulations baddest❤️ pic.twitter.com/ghBf90dvuO — DAT 2WITTER BOY 😩 (@iam_joshyy) October 1, 2020