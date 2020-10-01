Simi Celebrates Daughter, Adejare As She Clocks Four Months

Popular Nigerian singer and first time mum, Simi couldn’t withhold her joy as her daughter, Adejare Kosoko turned four months old on Thursday.

The singer welcomed her first child with her husband, Adekunle Gold in July.

Simi pointed out that she is astonished at how time flies so fast.

Taking to her Insta-story, she wrote;

“Deja is 4 months today. I want to laugh and cry because my life and heart and joy are so full. She fills me up…so TIME WHERE ARE YOU FLYING TO???? Omg.”

See her post below: