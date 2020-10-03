Shehu Sani Tells Gov Zulum Not To Return IDPs To Their Communities

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani warns Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum against relocating Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their various communities.

Recall that on September 25, a convoy conveying officials of the Borno State Government was attacked near Monguno town killing at least 11 security operatives among others.

The officials were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists while they were journeying to Baga, where Governor Zulum is expected to receive returning IDPs.

Reacting to reports that the Governor will still carry on with the plan to relocate IDPs, the former lawmaker called for caution.

Sani hailed the Governor for his bravery and passion for his people, however, he called for caution in relocating the IDPs, describing the move to be an act of “throwing sheep to the tiger.”