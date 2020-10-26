Shehu Sani Reacts As FG Considers Giving Electricity To Chad

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has described the plan of the Federal Government to export electricity to Chad as absurd.

In a report circulated by PUNCH, it is believed that the federal government is considering supplying electricity to the Republic of Chad following a recent request by the neighboring country.

This follows a statement by the government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria that a meeting was held last week to discuss the possibilities of connecting the neighboring country.

The report has led to widespread condemnation of the government by Nigerians, querying how a country that doesn’t have stable electricity plans to export the little it generates.

Reacting to the report, the former lawmaker wrote:

“The idea of the FG exporting electricity to Chad in the midst of our ‘national darkness’ is absurd.”