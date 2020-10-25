Shehu Sani Mocks FG Poverty Alleviation Scheme

Civil Rights activist and former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani has mocked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration plan to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

Recall that President Buhari administration has constantly reiterated plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

However, the last few days have seen Nigerians discover warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives are stored by state governments which have led to the raiding of the warehouses by Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker described the move to be the consequence of Nigerians being tired of having to wait for 10 years to be lifted out of poverty.

See his tweet below: