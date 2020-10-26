Connect with us

Lekki Toll Gate: Journalist calls for the prosecution of DJ Switch

11 hours ago

Lekki Toll Gate: Journalist calls for the prosecution of DJ Switch

Nigerian journalist, Gbolahan Macjob has called for the trial and prosecution of Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch over alleged lies and fraudulent activities.

According to Macjob, DJ Switch lied and manipulated her live video capturing how peaceful EndARS protesters were shot and killed by men of the Nigerian army.

 

Information Nigeria recalls that DJ Switch, who was present at Lekki toll gate on the day of the incident, shared IG live feeds as she and others tried to save those with gunshot wounds.

While the Lagos state government insists only one person has been confirmed dead, DJ Switch in a video posted on her Instagram page on Friday, October 23, said she and others present during the attack, counted 15 bodies. She said the only thing she regrets now was that she and others carried the bodies and dumped at the feet of soldiers who carried them away.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Gbolahan who works for BBC in the UK, called DJ Switch a fraud and added that she must be tried.

His post reads:

”DJ Switch is a fraud and her lies has caused a lot of destruction. She must be tried and prosecuted once the facts come out in the open. And let me assure you, she will not get asylum, regardless of her CNN interview. Nobody likes being manipulated or used. The intel is out there and her game will be up soon. You guys realise there’s something called satellite imagery bah? And you’ve heard of BBC Africa Eye ? have you not?
Okay we shall soon see how the dead bodies of the massacre were removed and why their family members are yet to come to demand their whereabouts. Lies kill more than guns.” he wrote

Lady buys carton of indomie with COVID-19 sticker in Akwa Ibom

3 hours ago

October 26, 2020

Lady buys carton of indomie with COVID-19 sticker in Akwa Ibom

A Nigerian lady has lamented over the insensitivity of some Nigerians who go about selling what rightfully belongs to the citizens of the country.

In a Facebook post, the lady, Inemesit Green-Nathaniel said she bought a carton of Indomie and removed a new sticker found on it. It turned out to be a covid-19 sticker, stating that the indomie is not for sale.

 

To her utmost surprise, after removing the “indomitable” sticker, she found COVID19 sticker, underneath it.

“I don’t really know what took my mind to this pack of indomie in my house, I decided to remove this new sticker from it, lo and behold at the back of it I saw Covid 19, Not for sale.

So all this while I have been buying my own right? So if you are looking for warehouse in Akwa ibom, our own palliatives has been sold out to us. HOW HEARTLESS CAN PEOPLE BE?”, She lamented.



Lekki Toll Gate Future Proceeds Should Go To Victims Of Police Brutality: Tinubu

3 hours ago

October 26, 2020

Lekki Toll Gate Future Proceeds Should Go To Victims Of Police Brutality: Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state has stated that the future proceeds from Lekki toll gate be donated to victims of late endSARS protest in Lagos.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

 

 

Read his statement below;

“Today, I speak to those who believe in the importance of, and want to know, the truth,” Tinubu said.

“The slander aimed at me is based on the untruth that I own the toll gate concession. The hate mongers prevaricate that I ordered the Lekki assault because the protests had caused me to lose money due to the interruption of toll gate activity,” Tinubu said.

“The toll gate is a public asset. Given what has happened, I would like to propose to the government that the toll gate be left closed for an indefinite period.

“If it is reopened, revenues should be donated to the confirmed victims of the Lekki attack as well as to other identifiable victims of police brutality in Lagos.

“Let government use the money to compensate and take care of those who have lost life or limb in the struggle for all citizens to go about the quiet, peaceful enjoyment of life without fear of undue harassment at this or that checkpoint,” he said.

“Although equipped with prior notice of the imminent trespass, I did not call anyone to seek or request for the army or police to deploy let alone attack, kill, or injure those who razed and vandalized these properties.

“I did not want any bloodshed. These elements, mostly hirelings of my political opponents, wreaked their havoc and destroyed those buildings and facilities and I thank God that the employees of these two media institutions managed to escape largely unharmed,” he said.

”In good opinion, it is illogical that he allowed damage to his investments but ordered: “soldiers to repel peaceful protesters from the toll gate where I have no financial interest”.

“Why would I be so moved as to instigate the army to attack peaceful, law-abiding people at the toll gate where I have no pecuniary stake, yet lift not a single finger to stop hired miscreants bent on setting fire to these important media investments?”.

Nigerian leaders constantly leaves me heart broken – Singer Orezi

3 hours ago

October 26, 2020

Nigerian leaders constantly leaves me heart broken – Singer Orezi

Orezi, famous  Nigerian singer has stated that the fraudulent and corrupt activities of Nigerian leaders constantly breaks his heart.

The singer made this known in a series of tweets he sent out recently.

According to him, political leaders should be held accountable and made to face justice when found culpable of a crime.

He wrote,

“The only reason this politician do this and have the nerve to sleep well at night is because they are not sleeping in KIRIKIRI YET , they commit all this sorts of crimes against the same people who put them in power , Oppress them and the JUDICIARY SYSTEM STILLS FAVOURS them.

“I REPEAT UNTILL OUR POLITICIANS START GOING TO JAIL FOR ALL THIS BROAD DAY LIGHT CRIMES WITH EVIDENCES STARING AT US IN THE EYE NIGERIA WILL NEVER BE GREAT

“This past week has been my worst as a Nigerian living in Nigeria , I have been sad , angry , pained , cried , I can’t mehn !! TIRED GOD GIVE US THE STRENGTH !! ITS NOT EASY, EVERYBODY GO GET YOUR PVC !! na the only way oooo ”.

See screenshots below,

