‘Shame To All My Friends With Dads In Power For Choosing To Keep Quiet About #EndSARS Protest’ – Singer Peruzzi

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, alias Peruzzi, has a message for his friends, who have fathers in government offices.

Taking to Twitter, the singer slammed them for staying silent during the on-going #EndSARS protests.

Peruzzi tweeted;

“Shame to all my “friends” with they dads in power who choose to keep quiet about this protest! Fvck you and I hope one day you regret this. #EndSarsNow”

The singer joined hundreds of protesters on Monday, to voice out against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters reportedly laid siege at the Lekki toll gate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

In a video sighted on social media, the singer was spotted in the crowd wearing a black bonnet.

