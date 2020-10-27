Yahoo-Yahoo Responsible For Low Rate Of Cultism: Seyi Awolowo

Seyi Awolowo, former Big Brother Naija housemate has opined that the rate of cultism in Nigeria has reduced, adding that youths are now more focused on making money.

Awolowo, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with GoldMyneTV, stated that youths engaging in online scam are influenced by politicians who indulge in the looting of public funds.

During an interview with GoldMyneTV, Seyi was asked if the youths engaging in cyber-crime are influenced by politicians who indulge in the looting of public funds.

Read his words below;

”This thing is long and deep. I don’t stand for the yahoo-yahoo thing. But do you know that yahoo is the reason we don’t have really high amount of cultism?

And this is just my perspective ‘cause when I was in university, I was always harassed by cultists. But then the next thing, there was a flow of yahoo and they all just disappeared.

People that used to slap and want to obtain would now rather give. It is something bad, so overtime we abused it.

Leaders who are supposed to make us see bad in it are doing worse things, stealing more money, and getting away with it. So yahoo boys are like, ‘if he can steal and get away, why can’t I? And I’m not even stealing from Nigeria’.”