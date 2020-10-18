Several Injured As Thugs Attack #EndSARS Protesters, Governor Oyetola In Osun

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday, escaped an attack by thugs which happened while he was addressing #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital.

Some of the vehicles in the Governor’s convoy were also destroyed by the thugs but the Governor himself was evacuated to safety by his security team.

As the convoy was leaving the protest venue, some of the youths continued to stone his vehicles.

While the protest was disrupted, Governor Oyetola assured the injured victims that the government would be responsible for their medical bills.