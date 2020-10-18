Metro News
Several Injured As Thugs Attack #EndSARS Protesters, Governor Oyetola In Osun
The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola on Saturday, escaped an attack by thugs which happened while he was addressing #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital.
Some of the vehicles in the Governor’s convoy were also destroyed by the thugs but the Governor himself was evacuated to safety by his security team.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro
As the convoy was leaving the protest venue, some of the youths continued to stone his vehicles.
While the protest was disrupted, Governor Oyetola assured the injured victims that the government would be responsible for their medical bills.
Metro News
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Constitutes Panel Of Enquiry
In a bid to quell the #EndSARS protest which is spreading like a raging inferno across the country, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State has set up a panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS.
This was announced in a statewide broadcast on Thursday.
The panel will be a 7-man panel which will ensure that all those with verifiable cases of SARS brutality or fatality receive compensation.
Also Read: BREAKING: EndSARS: Gov Sanwo-Olu reveals identities of policemen who harassed protesters
The Panel will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, while members are Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society), Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police), Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Segun Awosanya aka Segalink (Human Rights Activist).
Others are Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center), a rep/member of the youth-led protest, and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.
There will be a help desk for the complaints and petitions to the panel.
Metro News
Governor Seyi Makinde Loses 81-Yr-Old Mother
Abigail Makinde, the mother of the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is dead.
The Chief Press Secretary to Mr Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, however, told newsmen that the family will soon make an official statement on the death of the deceased.
He said: “Yes. The family will make an official statement.
“The family will soon make an official statement. In the next few minutes, the family will make an official statement, in few minutes.”
It was gathered that Mr Makinde lost his father, Olatunbosun Makinde, a few years ago.
It was learnt that Mrs Makinde died in the early hours of Thursday.
She died at the age of 81.
Metro News
My Driver Was Killed During #EndSARS Protest In Abuja: Keyamo
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has announced the death of his driver, Yohanna Shankuk.
Keyamo made this known in a tweet on Thursday morning.
He expressed that the driver was run over by a driver taking a one-way to avoid End SARS protesters in Abuja.
Also Read: #EndSWAT: Things Will Fall Apart – Fani-Kayode Warns Buhari Govt
He noted that the late driver was killed on Wednesday in Berger area of Abuja while trying to walk down to his private office.
“I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.
“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office,” he wrote.
I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests. A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 15, 2020
Trending
- News Feed12 hours ago
#EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro
- News Feed16 hours ago
‘We go soon face una matter” – Falz tells Dino Melaye
- News Feed16 hours ago
Napoli’s Osimhen celebrates first Serie A goal with ‘End Police Brutality’ shirt
- News Feed15 hours ago
#EndSARS: Nigerian Leaders Feel Our Unhappiness Shouldn’t Cost Them Their Sleep – Davido
- Trending14 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest
- Trending14 hours ago
Oyetola Joins #EndSARS Protesters In Osun
- News Feed17 hours ago
Toke Makinwa Calls For Prosecution of SARs Officer Over Death Of Chijioke
- News Feed19 hours ago
“I blame Buhari! Can you try this nonsense during Obasanjo’s time?”- Amb. Hussaini condemns #EndSARS protesters (Video)