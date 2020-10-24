Seun Kuti Blasts Politicians For Accusing Thugs Of Hijacking #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, had a recent interview with Arise TV, where he mentioned that some rich and affluent people endorse violence but they are still praised by people.

The musician, who is also the youngest son of Afrobeat icon, Fela Kuti, said that the looting of stores by hoodlums is the same thing that goes on in high offices.

Kuti said that the solution to Nigeria’s problems is not in the hands of the youth but the ‘people’ as a whole.

The singer took a swipe at political leaders in Nigeria for allegedly accusing thugs of hijacking the #EndSARS protest.

In his words;

“When political rallies turn violent, you don’t hear that thugs have hijacked the election. Rich Nigerians express themselves with violence all the time but we still call them ‘Your Excellency’ and ‘Honorable’ after they throw chairs and tantrums” , he said.

Watch the video clips below:

"Nigerians are not beggars, we don't want to beg, the government should stop weaponizing poverty. The political & business elites in Nigeria thinks Nigeria is a company, this is a country not a company" Seun Kuti on Arise TV pic.twitter.com/BiTIWJYHC6 — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) October 24, 2020