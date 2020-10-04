SERAP To Buhari: Emulate Kebbi Deputy Governor’s Steps And Publish Your Assets

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to follow the example of Yombe Dabai Samaila, deputy governor Kebbi state, by immediately publishing their asset declaration forms.

The call was made on Sunday via a statement issued by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

According to the group, Mr. Samaila forwarded his asset declaration form to the organisation last week in response to SERAP’s suit.

“We welcome Mr. Samaila’s demonstrated commitment to transparency and accountability, especially at a time when many government officials and institutions continue to exhibit a blatant disregard for Freedom of Information requests by refusing to even acknowledge several of such requests.

“President Buhari and Vice-President Osinbajo should show leadership by immediately widely publishing their asset declaration forms, just as Mr. Samaila has rightly done.

“We also call on Mr. Abubakar Bagudu, governor Kebbi state and other governors and their deputies to emulate and learn from Mr. Samaila’s good example by immediately publishing their assets,” the statement partly read.