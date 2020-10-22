SERAP Drags Buhari Government, Military To ICC Over Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to probe President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and security operatives involved in the killing of peaceful protesters across the country.

This is coming following the killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by soldiers on Tuesday night.

This was contained in a petition dated 21 October 2020 and signed by Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP’s deputy director.

The group asked Fatou Bensouda, ICC prosecutor, to “promptly investigate reports that Nigerian authorities, military, and some politicians have used/ and are using thugs, soldiers and security agents to intimidate, harass, attack and kill #EndSARS peaceful protesters in several parts of Nigeria, including Abuja, Lagos, Edo, Osun, Plateau, and Kano states.”

“The ICC should push for those suspected to be responsible for these crimes, mostly security officials, soldiers, some politicians and other actors who directly or indirectly have individually and/or collectively contributed to the attacks, deaths and injuries, and are therefore complicit in the crimes, to be tried by the ICC,” part of the petition read.

The group also stated that the failure of President Buhari to address the human rights violation makes him complicit.

“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly failed to address these grave human rights violations, which amount to crimes against humanity within the jurisdiction of the ICC.”