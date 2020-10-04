Senator Dino Melaye Blasts Curvy Model, Roman Goddess For Using Him For Clout

Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has reacted to a viral video which captured the moment curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess, paid him a visit in his hotel room.

In the video which was posted by the model via Snapchat, the politician was seen pouring her a drink.

The model also referred to the politician as her “Uncle and Daddy” as she captioned the video with the words;

“I came to see my uncle. daddy Dino”.

Reacting to the video which made rounds on the internet, Dino took to his Instagram account to blast the model for using him to chase clout and he also told her that he is not her uncle.

“Roman or Greek goddess + instablognja make una begin pay for using my name for lies and propaganda. You! Anti I’m not your uncle oooo…from where to where now. Even in the beer parlour there is ‘seniority’. Kia picanto no fit pull macopolo. Burger no be monkey food. SDM.” he wrote.

See his post below: