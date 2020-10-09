Senate Fixes October 20 For Commencement Of PIB Debate

The National Assembly has announced that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will be debated on the floor of the Senate on the 20th of October.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, made this known via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He expressed that the decision was in line with the resolve to break the jinx on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly last week.

The first reading of the PIB was on September 30, 2020, heard on the floor of the Senate.