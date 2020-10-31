See Top 5 Trending Stories Of The Week

Information Nigeria brings you the top 5 trending stories of the week.

Kindly click on the link to read the full stories.

Actress Chioma Anosike Blasts Those Who Believe Actresses Can’t Keep Their Marriage

Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has some words for those who believe an actress cannot keep a marriage.

Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo And Wife Welcome Third Child

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodoand his wife, Jennifer have welcomed their child, a baby boy together.

Celebrities React As Desmond Elliot Calls For Regulation Of Social Media

Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot incurred the wrath of his fans and celebrities alike after he called for social media regulation during the recent plenary session at the Lagos state House of Assembly.

Celebrities have also taken to social media reacted to the call by Nollywood star cum Lagos lawmaker.

Desmond Elliot Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Following Backlash (Video)

In a video sighted on social media, Nigerian grassroot politician, Desmond Elliot got overwhelmed by emotions during an interview with Arise TV.

Actor Williams Uchemba Set To Walk Down The Aisle With Mystery Woman

Popular Nigerian actor, Williams Uchembahas announced that he is set to walk down the aisle with a mystery woman.