“Say no to domestic violence and drug abuse” – Caroline Dajuma hits back at Oritsefemi after he cursed her for harboring his wife Nabila Fash amid marriage crisis

Caroline Danjuma has hit back at Oritsefemi after he cursed her and claimed she’s the “evil” coming between him and his wife.

Oritsefemi and Nabila’s marriage is currently experiencing crisis and Nabila is reportedly taking refuge in her friend Caroline’s home.

After news of their marital crisis hit the internet, Oritsefemi took to Instagram to blame Caroline and curse her.

He wrote: “Caroline this the beginning of your problem in life. Get ready for it.”

He added: “@Carolynahutchings is the evil between Oritsefemi and Nabila… Don’t get carried away with fake gist.”

He didn’t explain how Caroline is to blame for his marital woes.

He later returned to Instagram to ask Nigerians to help him apologize to his wife, writing:

“Forgive me my love I miss you daily boo .. I truly miss everything about you , make una help me beg her please.. I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people,Na them father I be … person gats fist him home before him focus outside.. I beg my people make una beg her for me… am deeply sorry nabila … I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

After Oritsefemi posted an apology to his wife, Caroline took to Instagram to respond to his accusations.

She insinuated that domestic violence and drug abuse are the reasons for his marital crisis. She added that she doesn’t interfere in people’s marriages but would never turn her back a man or woman who is being physically abused.

She wrote: “I do not interfere in people’s marriages or relationships… I do not take sides either. When it comes to domestic violence it’s a no no for me. I believe everything in life has a solution, no need throwing punches. The home must be a safe place especially where there are kids..

“I can ignore cheating and all sorts but I will stand by any one that is physically abused be it man or woman.

“If being evil is giving my friend/sister a safe place to heal before she goes back home, then my doors will always be open.”

The mum-of-three added in the caption: “Don’t have time for bullshit… #saynotodomesticviolence #saynotodrugabuse.

“Oritsefemi since you like to disrespect your wife on social media, your apology must be louder than your disrespect.”

In another slide, she wrote: “The world is full of monsters with friendly faces and angels riddled with scars. Say no to domestic violence.”