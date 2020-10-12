SARSMUSTEND: Don’t blame the government but your parents — Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, is no stranger to making the news for funny reasons.

Kemi Olunloyo who now poses as US-trained investigative, consumer and medical journalist is at it again as she has taken Nigerian youths to the cleaners.

Taken to her Twitter page on Monday, October 12th, 2020, she said;

“The average criminal in Nigeria is a young person between 18-25. Internet fraud, Cultism, Armed robber, Terrorist insurgent, Banditry insurgent, Militant, Ritualist, Rapist.”

“Don’t blame the government. Blame your parents. Many parents were not happy about #endsars yesterday.”