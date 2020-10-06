SARS Operatives Can No Longer Detain Suspects —Lagos CP

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has stated that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state no longer have the authority to unilaterally detain suspects.

Odumosu stated this on Tuesday morning while featuring on Channels Television‘s programme, Sunrise Daily,

On the show, the Lagos CP revealed that he held a sensitisation lecture with the officers of the Force on Monday.

He revealed that the purpose of the meeting was to sensitise them on the new directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

He also expressed that the recent directive by the IGP will be more effective than earlier directives issued to curtail the excesses of SARS operatives.

Odumosu said, “It is going to be different because there will be more monitoring and more supervision.