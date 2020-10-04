‘SARS Is A Disgrace’, Banky W Says

Nigerian musician, Banky W, has contributed to the #EndSars Twitter campaign. The artist tweeted that SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad) is a disgrace that needs to be looked into by the leaders.

His post reads thus:

“How many young Nigerians will have to be robbed/kidnapped/killed by SARS before our Government takes it seriously? The ‘Special Anti-Robbery Squad’ is doing the robbing?! Such a disgrace. What will it take for our ‘leaders’ to do something about it? #EndSARS #EndSarsNow”

Information Nigeria recalls Banky W was featured in Wizkid’s new video for ‘Smile’. Wizkid also appreciated the EME boss cum actor for changing his life.

See Banky W’s tweet below: