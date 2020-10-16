‘SARS Has Been Waging War On Us For Years’, Says Bolanle Olukanni

Nigerian media personality, Bolanle Olukanni, has stated that defunct police unit, SARS, has been waging war on Nigerian citizens for years.

Taking to Twitter, the media personality says that the special courts that were created in Rwanda to deal with war crimes following the country’s genocide and move to reconcile its citizens should also be created in Nigeria.

She writes thus:

“When Rwanda was trying to reconcile its people and rebuild its country after the Genocide, they had special courts that dealt with the war crimes. SARS has been waging war on us for years. We want the same #EndSWAT #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

See her tweet below: