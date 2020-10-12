SARS don’t want us to get married, they keep killing our men – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady has taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to lament over how possible suitors are being killed by SARS operatives.

She spoke in the wake of protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS across the country.

The lady identified as @kiishasignature, decried the incessant attacks on young men, in the form of extortion, arrest, illegal detention, and in some cases murder of innocent youths.

According to her, ladies are losing their men to death at the hands of SARS officers, while others are fleeing the country out of fear.

She added that SARS don’t want women to get married.

“A lot of Nigerian ladies are losing their Men and getting their hearts broken, because it’s either SARS kills their partners or their partners run out of the country to get a better life because of how terrible our economy is. They don’t want us to get married o. #EndSARS”, she wrote.