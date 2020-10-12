SARS Disbandment Is Victory For Nigerian Youths – Sanwo-Olu

OBabajide Sanwo-OluGovernor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad Unit (SARS) is a victory for Nigerian youths.

Recall that on Sunday, Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced the immediate dissolving of the unit following days of protests from Nigerian youths across the nation.

Sanwo-Olu reacted to the development on his Twitter handle where he commended the youths for maintaining peace while they protest.

Governor Sanwo-Olu believes their actions have shown what democracy truly stands for.

“This is actually a victory for our youths. This is a victory because your voice has been heard. So if you say this is not the first time, this is the first time they are disbanding it,” he said.

“Other pronouncements have been we will do something but there has been clear communication and they have rolled out all of the various things they are going to be doing.”

The governor also called on the youths to sheathe their swords following the positive response to their demands.

The Governor also commended the Lagos Police Command for maintaining professionalism as protesters demonstrate.

See his tweet below:

It is an undeniable fact that The Police Force needs strong and enduring reforms. A good example of a reformed unit is the Lagos RRS. With constant funding from the Lagos State Security Trust Fund and the LASG, the RRS is the definition of a friendly police. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 11, 2020