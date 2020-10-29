‘SARS Are Still Harassing People On The Streets’ – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju

Nigerian actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju, is frustrated over the fact that the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) officers have not stopped harassing people on the streets.

The movie star took to her Twitter page to lament about the fact that it seems Nigerians are helpless regarding SARS and police brutality.

In her words:

“Meanwhile we still have SARS officers harassing people on the streets of Nigeria. What are we REALLY going to do???? #EndSARS”

Read Also: #EndSARS: ‘Lagos Curfew Will Not Discourage Us’ – Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju

Reacting to the video of Desmond Elliot proposing the regulation of social media, she writes:

“This ‘respect’ mentality has really done a number on us in Nigeria. Hon Desmond is more concerned about ‘children’ cursing on social media than he is about better governance and true leadership. Again he has shown us his priorities”

See her tweets below: