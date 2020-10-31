Entertainment
Saraki Reveals His Favorite Song On Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album
Bukola Saraki, Nigeria’s 13th Senate President, has revealed his favorite song on Wizkid‘s newly released album, ‘Made in Lagos’. The former Senate President took to his Twitter page to congratulate the superstar musician.
According to Bukola Saraki, ‘Grace’ is his favorite song on the album. He added that the album is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us.
Read Also: Bukola Saraki, Wife Welcome Their First Grandchild
In the politician’s words:
“Wizkid’s #MadeInLagos is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us. Currently vibing to my favorite track on the album ‘#Grace’.”
‘Grace’ is the fourteenth track on the album.
See Bukola Saraki’s post below:
Entertainment
AY Makun Blasts Nigerian Leaders; Says He Is Disappointed Every Time He Travels
Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has expressed his disappointment in Nigerian leaders, adding that the disappointment is renewed every time he travels out of the country.
The ace stand-up comedian cum filmmaker and actor took to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on how Nigeria could be better developed if her leaders borrowed a cue from other developed countries.
Read Also: Noble Igwe, AY Makun Clash On Twitter Over Comedians Who Invite Politicians To Their Shows
In his words:
“Everytime I travel I get more disappointed by d actions of some senseless leaders who believe that another man’s country is d best place to stash all d monies stolen from Government. Beyond d stealings, how i wish d development here could inspire them to build us a better Nigeria”.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Actor Williams Uchemba’s Mystery Fiancée Revealed
Popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover has revealed the face and identity of actor, Williams Uchemba’s mystery lover.
Information Nigeria recalls the comic actor broke the news of his engagement to his longtime girlfriend via his social media page on Saturday.
The film star, however, kept his fans in the dark as he hid the face of his woman but the truth always comes out.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Gistlover shared photos of the couple together with the caption;
“Look no further, Madam is Miss brunella Oscar. A medical doctor Congratulations to them”
Read Also: Williams Uchemba gives N1 million to father of late Jimoh Isiaka shot dead during #EndSARS protest (Video)
See the blogger’s post below:
Uchemba has also confirmed the claims as he posted a romantic video of himself and his fiancée on his Instagram feed.
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
#EndSARS: Falz Unveils ‘The Conversation’ As A Way Forward
Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has unveiled ‘The Conversation’, a virtual meeting in which key participants of the #EndSARS movement would be gathered to discuss on the way forward as well as the next strategies to implement.
The rapper cum actor, who recently turned 30, took to his Twitter page to share the flier for the event which will hold on Saturday, October 31.
Read Also: “Mixed Feelings”, Says Rapper Falz As He Celebrates 30th Birthday
His captions reads:
“It’s a marathon not a sprint! A couple of people that have been at the forefront of the #EndSARS movement, coming together to discuss the way forward. It’s an open conversation, so please join in! wemovenaija.com 3pm today.”
See his tweet below:
Trending
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Nse Ikpe-Etim Reacts To Desmond Elliot’s Call For Social Media Regulation
- National News22 hours ago
Lagos Govt Relaxes Curfew From 10pm To 6am
- News Feed22 hours ago
#EndSARS: People take time out to curse me in their prayers– Aisha Yesufu Reveals
- News Feed22 hours ago
Fans ‘kabash’, pray for Erica as she complains of Malaria, Typhoid
- News Feed14 hours ago
Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
- News Feed14 hours ago
Desmond Elliot calling us children is annoying: DJ Switch
- News Feed14 hours ago
Rights of police officers will be protected: IGP Adamu
- Entertainment6 hours ago
“Never Extend Your Beef With Someone To Their Kids” – Actress Wumi Toriola Cautions Former Friend, Seyi Edun