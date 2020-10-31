Saraki Reveals His Favorite Song On Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

Bukola Saraki, Nigeria’s 13th Senate President, has revealed his favorite song on Wizkid‘s newly released album, ‘Made in Lagos’. The former Senate President took to his Twitter page to congratulate the superstar musician.

According to Bukola Saraki, ‘Grace’ is his favorite song on the album. He added that the album is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us.

In the politician’s words:

“Wizkid’s #MadeInLagos is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us. Currently vibing to my favorite track on the album ‘#Grace’.”

‘Grace’ is the fourteenth track on the album.

See Bukola Saraki’s post below: