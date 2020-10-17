Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the widow of the man killed when policemen were shooting to disperse #EndSARS protesters in Surulere on October 13.
The Governor paid the condolence visit on Saturday.
He wrote on his Twitter handle:
“There are no words I could have said to Mrs Ngozi Iloamauzor today that can make up for her loss, but as governor, I had to take responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu said after the visit.
“As a human being, I was close to tears but my words to her were of strength and self-care. We will work to provide justice for her.”
As a state, we will also support and hopefully make her life easier.
The state Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN joined me for the visit and he will be providing me regular updates on the case. pic.twitter.com/GOMQssLGP7
