Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the widow of the man killed when policemen were shooting to disperse #EndSARS protesters in Surulere on October 13.

The Governor paid the condolence visit on Saturday.

He wrote on his Twitter handle:

“There are no words I could have said to Mrs Ngozi Iloamauzor today that can make up for her loss, but as governor, I had to take responsibility,” Sanwo-Olu said after the visit.

“As a human being, I was close to tears but my words to her were of strength and self-care. We will work to provide justice for her.”