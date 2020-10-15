Sanwo-Olu Sends Condolence Message To Seyi Makinde Over Mother’s Death

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sent a condolence message to Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde over the passing away of his mother.

Recall that InformationNigeria earlier reported that Governor Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday lost his mother, Chief Abigail Makinde.

The governor’s mother passed on at age 81.

Reacting to the news, Sanwo-Olu prayed for the dead and consoled the bereaved via his official Twitter handle on Thursday. He wrote:

“I commiserate with Governor @seyiamakinde on the passing to eternal glory of his dear mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde.

While I extend my condolences to the Makinde family, I pray that God grants them the grace and courage to bear the loss. May mama’s soul rest eternally.”