Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Lekki Shooting; Visits Injured Victims In Hospitals

Published

5 hours ago

on

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu with a victim of the Lekki shooting

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, has reacted to the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate.

It was learnt that soldiers had opened fire on unarmed protesters in the area on Tuesday.

This came hours after the Lagos State Governor imposed a 24-hour curfew that started at 4pm.

Taking to social media, Sanwo-Olu posted a couple of pictures of himself visiting the victims of unfortunate incident.

The governor also ordered an immediate investigation into the shootings at Lekki.

He released a statement in which he referred to Tuesday evening as the toughest night of “our lives,” as he blamed the shooting on “forces beyond his control.”

Read his statement below:

“This may be the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make notes in our history, but we will face it.
As a Father and Governor, I watched in anguish the unacceptable event that occurred last night at the Lekki tollgate.

The decision to impose curfew was borne out of concern for innocent protesters and the entire citizenry of our dear state. It will be foolhardy for a leader to try to protect his citizens and still turn around to put their lives at risk.

However, this is not the time to trade blames. We will take it in our stride and move.

I paid a visit to all the victims of the unfortunate shooting incident at the various hospitals where they are being urgently attended to.

There are currently 10 patients at the General Hospital in Lagos Island, 11 at Reddington hospital and 4 at Vedic hospital with mild to moderate levels of injuries, while 2 are receiving intensive medical care. And 3 patients have been discharged.
I implored the attending doctors to give them the best care, while we cover all their medical bills.

We are working with the Federal Govt to harmonize and stabilize all security operations while prioritizing the lives of the residents we swore to protect and serve.

I would also be giving a statewide address in a few hours.

We will come out stronger.”

The governor’s statement

The governor’s statement

 

 

