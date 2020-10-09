Sanwo-Olu Pardons Funke Akindele, Husband, 56 Others

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday revealed that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello have been pardoned for their breach of COVID-19 protocol.

The Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo announced this in a statement on Friday.

The Commissioner also said Governor approved the release of 56 inmates from various correctional centres.

Onigbanjo said Sanwo-Olu acted based on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Recall that Akindele-Bello and her husband were on April 6 convicted by a Lagos Magistrate Court for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

They were sentenced to two- week community service, a non-custodial sentence and isolation by the court.