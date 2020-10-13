Samklef Nominates 2face Idibia As INEC Commissioner

Veteran record music producer, Samklef, has nominated ace musician, 2face Idibia alias 2baba for the position of INEC Commissioner.

This is in reaction to the latest nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari. Information Nigeria earlier reported that President Buhari has nominated his Social Media Aide, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie to represent Delta state for the position of National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Taking to Twitter, the producer cum blogger suggests that 2face Idibia or Akin Alabi would be a better fit for the role.

His tweet reads:

“INEC should be giving to some one like 2face or Akin Alabi. Now let’s send all this old men to spend time with their families.”

See his tweet below: