‘Runtown And Falz Are The Real Men’ – Nigerians Hail Musicians Over #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian musicians, Runtown and Falz, have been applauded for their bravery regarding the #EndSARS protest.

A few Nigerians have taken to Twitter to hail the artists’ courage.

The accolades being showered on both artists is not unconnected to the seeming display of cowardice from other acts who have either tweeted about SARS brutality or been invited to lead a protest.

Some users on the microblogging site have compared the courageous move of Runtown and Falz with Burna Boy’s refusal to join Sowore’s protest and Naira Marley’s cancellation at the last minute.

A user with the handle @ebelee_ tweeted:

“After all the talk wey Naira and Burna do, na Runtown and Falz wey no too talk, get mind enter street. Hypocrites calling other people hypocrites. Do am if e easy naw…”

Another user with the handle Capt_Keys tweeted:

“Runtown and Falz are men, no be unlike that one wey dey go do live video and the other one wey dey twice as scared.”

See tweets below: