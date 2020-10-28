Ruggedman Reacts As FG Moves To Regulate Social Media

Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman, also known as Ruggedy Baba, has reacted to the federal government’s planned move to regulate social media.

According to the veteran hip hop musician, only those who do not want their unproductive selves exposed will be afraid of social media, adding that the politicians should do their work well.

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“Who is us? Social media spreads what you feed it. Feed social media with positive works you have done and it will be spread. You will in turn get respect and accolades. Only those who do not want their unproductive, failed selves exposed are afraid of social media. #DoYourWork”

See his tweet below: