Ronke Oshodi Oke Cries Uncontrollably As She Regrets Campaigning For Buhari
A video circulating on social media captured the moment actress, Ronke Oshodi Oke wept bitterly for campaigning for the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and Kwara state governor in 2015.
While speaking in her Yoruba dialect, the actress said she regrets her actions as she held herself responsible for the current state of the country.
The actress apologized for misleading her fans into voting for Buhari.
This comes after the president addressed the nation on Thursday.
Information Nigeria recalls the Buhari failed to speak on the violence unleashed on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday and this didn’t sit well with many Nigerians.
Watch the video below:
Video:-
Ronke Oshodi Oke breaks down in tears, says she regrets her actions : 'Modé campaign fun awon oloriburuku yii ooo'
These celebrities that forced APC down our throats are gradually coming back to their senses ooo. pic.twitter.com/rwL6pZuhfs
— Arab (@shewn007) October 23, 2020
Omotola Apologizes For Her Insensitive Tweet About The Lekki Tollgate Shooting
Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has apologized for her insensitive remark about the Lekki Tollgate shooting.
Information Nigeria recalls the actress drew backlash after she warned people against sensationalising the unfortunate incident via Twitter.
The actress tweeted;
“If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault , let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM ! #EndImpunityinNigeria.”
Nigerians slammed the actress over the tweet which she has now deleted.
Reacting to the backlash, the film star tendered an apology to those who were offended by her words and she also tried to make amends.
The actress mentioned that her tweet was “misunderstood” as she owned up to her mistake.
“I hope you know I don’t doubt people died ! I hope you understand that we need to collate these now and not continue with the I’m dissapointed I’m leaving talks. Get Angry again. We Can’t stop”, she added.
The mother of four also re-shared a video released by one of the eyewitness of the massacre, DJ Switch in which she recalled the tragic incident.
Taking to Instagram, Omotola posted a video released by a doctor at Doren hospital who said multiple victims of the Lekki shootings were brought in and one died from a gunshot wound to the heart.
See her posts below:
Actress Doris Ogala Calls Out Uche Elendu For Allegedly Lying That Her Store Was Looted
Drama as Nigerian actress, Doris Ogala has accused her colleague, Uche Elendu of lying to the public that her store was looted and vandalized by hoodlums.
Information Nigeria recalls Elendu took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, where she shared a couple of photos of the shop that was vandalized and ransacked.
Reacting to the post, Ogala called out her colleague and she advised her to speak the truth unless she would be exposed.
According to the actress, the shops do not belong to Elendu.
In her words;
This is not nice.. I know the owners of those shops.. this is pure deceit.. people should stop taking advantage of the situation.. ah ah.. we lost a lot of people.. kindly mention the shop owners.. if not I’ll repost and expose it..”
See her post below:
#LekkiMassacre: “Some Victims Are Unable To Receive Treatment Due To Lack Of X-ray Machine” – IK Osakioduwa Raises Alarm
Media personality, IK Osakioduwa, has called for help for victims of the Lekki Tollgate shootings.
Taking to Twitter, the media personality explained most of the victims are unable to receive proper treatments in the hospital due to lack of X-ray machines.
In his words;
“Some of the gun shot victims from the Lekki Toll shooting have been at Grandville Trauma centre (Opposite VGC) unable to take the bullets out because they need X-rays done. Please reply if you know a hospital that has an X-ray machine and technician present.
“Unfortunately if We don’t find them a place to get that X-ray done, the hospital will be unable to hold them indefinitely. They have too many patients that need help.”
See his tweets below:
