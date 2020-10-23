Ronke Oshodi Oke Cries Uncontrollably As She Regrets Campaigning For Buhari

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has apologized for her insensitive remark about the Lekki Tollgate shooting.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress drew backlash after she warned people against sensationalising the unfortunate incident via Twitter.

The actress tweeted;

“If People died during the Lekki Toll Assault , let their people speak out please and if there were No deaths then enough with the sensationalization because it does not remove from the Crime that happened. PEACEFUL PROTESTERS WERE ATTACKED. WHY? BY WHOM ! #EndImpunityinNigeria.”

Nigerians slammed the actress over the tweet which she has now deleted.

Reacting to the backlash, the film star tendered an apology to those who were offended by her words and she also tried to make amends.

The actress mentioned that her tweet was “misunderstood” as she owned up to her mistake.

“I hope you know I don’t doubt people died ! I hope you understand that we need to collate these now and not continue with the I’m dissapointed I’m leaving talks. Get Angry again. We Can’t stop”, she added.

The mother of four also re-shared a video released by one of the eyewitness of the massacre, DJ Switch in which she recalled the tragic incident.

Taking to Instagram, Omotola posted a video released by a doctor at Doren hospital who said multiple victims of the Lekki shootings were brought in and one died from a gunshot wound to the heart.

