Rivers Govt Outlaws IPOB; Places N50m Bounty On Wanted Stanley Mgbere

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has directed security operatives to arrest anyone connected with Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

Recalls that suspected members of the proscribed group on Wednesday left two police officers killed as they razed the Police Area Command, Obigbo, Afam Divisional Police Office, and a court, all in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers.

Speaking on Friday night in a statewide broadcast, Governor Wike placed a N50 million bounty for the arrest of one Stanley Mgbere who allegedly lead IPOB members to carry out the fatal attacks in Oyigbo.

Wike said the group has continued to expand membership drive, holding meetings regularly, and expanding its logistical base.