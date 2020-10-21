Connect with us

RIP Oke: Barely 3hours After Tweeting "Nigeria Will Not End Me" #EndSARS Protester Dies From Gunshot

1 hour ago

RIP Oke: Barely 3hours After Tweeting “Nigeria Will Not End Me” #EndSARS Protester Dies From Gunshot

A young Twitter user called Oke who tweeted around 1:54 PM saying “Nigeria will not end me” has been shot by the Nigerian police force.

His demise has sparked reactions on the microblogging platform as Nigerians mourn the fearless youth.

https://twitter.com/meksclint/status/1318951129250758656?s=20

Here are some reactions from Nigerians;

Government official has a hand in the present situation of the country – Babangida

1 hour ago

October 21, 2020

Government official has a hand in the present situation of the country – Babangida

Former Military president of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has disclosed that the government has a hand in the mayhem going on in the country.

The 79-year-old made this remark owing to the massacre in Lekki toll gate and other parts of the country. He quoted Gen. Sani Abacha and disclosed that any insurgency that exceeds 24hours is being manipulated by the government.

Taking to his Twitter page he wrote;

“Once again, I will like to quote Late Gen. Sani Abacha: “Any Insurgency that lasts more than 24 hours, a government official has a hand in it.”

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Explodes Over #LekkiMassacre Of #EndSARS Protesters

1 hour ago

October 21, 2020

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Explodes Over #LekkiMassacre Of #EndSARS Protesters

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.

It was reported earlier that soldiers of the Nigerian Army invaded a peaceful protest at Lekki toll gate on Tuesday evening.

Reacting to the attack on the peaceful protesters in Lagos in a tweet, Kanu, a director of Radio Biafra, said it is “shocking that Southern Nigerians are tolerating a Northern Muslim” President Muhammadu Buhari “using the Army to kill unarmed Southern #EndSARS protesters in Lagos” on a “Southern soil”.

The apparently furious IPOB leader wondered if “Southern Christian President” would ever “contemplate killing unarmed Northern Muslim protesters in Kano”, northern Nigeria.

Kanu tweeted: It’s shocking that Southern Nigerians are tolerating a Northern Muslim @NGRPresident using the Army to KILL unarmed Southern #EndSARS protesters in Lagos, a Southern soil? Would a Southern Christian President ever contemplate killing unarmed Northern Muslim protesters in KANO?”

Governor Seyi Makinde walks around the streets of Ibadan to pacify residents

3 hours ago

October 21, 2020

Governor Seyi Makinde walks around the streets of Ibadan to pacify residents

Nigerian Businessman, Politician and Philanthropist Seyi Makinde who is the governor of Oyo State is currently the talk of social media

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was seen walking around the streets of Ibadan on Wednesday October 21, trying to reassure and pacify citizens due to the nationwide chaos prompted by the endsars protest.

In the footage recorded by an onlooker, Makinde could be seen surrounded by his security entourage as he walked up to the protesters who cheered as he waved at them.

Watch the video below;

