Rihanna, Nicki Minaj Lend Their Voices To #EndSARS Protest

Prominent American musicians, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna have lent her voice to the ongoing #EndSARS protests sweeping through some parts in Nigeria.

Rihanna took to Twitter on Tuesday to condemn the brutal killing of peaceful demonstrators by men of the law enforcement agency in Lagos.

Information Nigeria recalls that soldiers had stormed Lekki Toll Gate and they opened fire, leaving people dead and many injured.

Reacting to this, the ‘Work’ crooner tweeted;

“I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet. It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by. My heart is broken for Nigeria. It is unbearable to watch.”

New mum, Nicki Minaj also took time out of her busy schedule to show her support to the #EndSARS movement.

The rapper tweeted;

“Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard.”

