Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj condemn murder of #EndSARS protesters
Foreign celebrities have criticized the murder of innocent Nigerians who were gathered at the Lekki toll gate to protest police brutality in Nigeria.
As the End SARS protesters sat, singing the national anthem and waving the flag, the light at the Lekki toll gate was put off not long after the security cameras at the same toll gate were removed. Then, protesters were shot at. Some were killed and even more were injured.
A number of people outside Nigeria have condemned the killing, including former US presidential aspirant Hillary Clinton.
Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and footballer Mikel Obi’s wife, Olga Allegra have also joined in condemning the killings. They shared a photo of the Nigerian flag stained with the blood of victims of the Lekki toll gate massacre alongside their posts.
See below:
#EndSARS: ‘Forces beyond my control shot at protesters in Lekki’, says Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate investigation into the shootings at Lekki, hours after he imposed a curfew in the state.
Men dressed in military gear opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate around 7pm on Tuesday, October 20, leaving many dead, injured and hospitalised.
The lights and security cameras were turned off before the shootings began.
“Members of the Nigerian army pulled up on us and they started firing. They were shooting, they were firing straight at us and a lot of people got hit. I just barely survived,” says Akinbosola Ogunsanya, who was at the scene of the incident.
The protesters have been calling for an end to police brutality since October 4; and had blocked the Lekki-Epe toll gate, Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and other major roads in Lagos, while staging sit-in, candle-lit processions for victims of police brutality.
The protests had turned violent and fatal in Lagos and across the country, however, with hoodlums hijacking the marches and burning down police stations for effect.
Sanwo-Olu announced a 24-hour curfew at noon of October 20 in a bid to curtail the violence and halt the anarchy.
The governor initially announced that the curfew would commence at 4pm. This was later moved to 9pm.
The men in military gear opened fire on the unarmed protesters two hours before the curfew was billed to kick off.
Reports say at least 10 people died during the shooting.
Sanwo-Olu, who said he never gave the order, added that he’s visited the scene of the incident and hospitals.
“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger,” the governor said.
“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki.
“It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.”
I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki . pic.twitter.com/r5idAn9Pxw
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020
Sanwo-Olu also said he’s going to address residents of the state formally at dawn.
“There are currently 10 patients at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.
“3 patients have been discharged and we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.
“As the governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the federal government to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.
“I will give a state broadcast in the morning,” he added.
Nigeria Police Shooting Live Rounds At Yaba, Lagos
Popular Nigeria Instagram comedian, Mr Macaroni just tweeted an ongoing shooting at Adekunle, Yaba in Lagos.
In the tweet, the twitter said the Nigeria Police are the ones shooting.
Watch Video below;
Policemen are shooting live rounds at Adekunle, YABA right now. On Herbert Macaulay. Please stay safe everyone!!
RT to warn others!!#EndSARS #LekkiMassacre #Lekkitollgate #LekkiGenocide #BlackTuesdayNigeria Beyonce • RCCG • Sanwo-Olupic.twitter.com/hqxqoyRwNM
— DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii__) October 21, 2020
Once you know who controls Toll Gate, who ordered the removal of CCTV, then you know who’s responsible for #LekkiMassacre – AY Comedian
Comedian, movie producer, actor, writer and entrepreneur Ayo Richard Makun fondly called AY has asked intelligent questions with links to who is responsible for the unlawful Lekki killings last night.
Recall that last night, October 20, Nigerian security men shot and killed some #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.
Sequel to the above, Nigerians are now asking questions as to who masterminded the Lekki massacre?
Taking to Twitter, Comedian AY said once who controls toll gate, who ordered removal of CCTV from the toll gate is known, then the “who?” question becomes answered.
AY tweeted, “Who controls tollgate?
Who ordered for removal of light from the tollgate?
Who ordered the removal of cctv from the tollgate?
Once you know who has the authority over the above, you would know who was responsible for the shootings today. I am in my house come and kill me too”
Who controls tollgate?
Who ordered for removal of light from the tollgate?
Who ordered the removal of cctv from the tollgate?
Once you know who has the authority over the above, you would know who was responsible for the shootings today. I am in my house come and kill me too
— AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) October 20, 2020
