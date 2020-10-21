Reveal Soldiers Who Shot At Lekki #EndSARS Protesters, NBA Tells Military

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the shocking shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata, faulted the incident in a statement personally signed by him on Tuesday night.

This is coming following the shooting of protesters by military men in Lagos on Tuesday night following the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government.

Also Read: Sanwo-Olu Blames Shooting Of Lekki Protesters On ‘Forces Beyond His Control’

“The Military High command is hereby requested to immediately identify and name the officers involved in this gross professional misconduct for immediate prosecution and dismissal in line with extant laws,” Akpata said.

He added, “The NBA shall immediately commence legal proceedings at all relevant fora – both locally and internationally – against the Nigerian Military and other relevant authorities, on behalf of the families of the victims, for abuse of power, disregard of rules of engagement and the infringement of the fundamental rights (including the right to life) of the affected citizens.”

Akpata explained that given the degenerating nature of the crisis, an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the NBA would be convened within the next 48 hours.

Akpata stated that the aim of the meeting is to review the state of the nation and take other appropriate steps to decisively deal with the situation and prevent Nigeria from further going adrift.